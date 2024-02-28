Alexandria Police investigate inmate death at detention center

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

Ahntais Lucas, 39, of Fairfax County, was declared dead early Monday morning at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center, according to a city press release. A deputy found the inmate – who had been in custody since Aug. 20, 2023, on charges of drug possession, assault and fleeing from law enforcement – unresponsive in his cell alone and experiencing a medical emergency.

The deputy called for assistance from the jail’s medical staff who began life-saving measures, which the Alexandria Fire Department continued, but Lucas was declared dead at 4:42 a.m.

The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office is conducting a review of the incident and the Alexandria Police Department is conducting the death investigation.