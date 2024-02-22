Bicyclists, scooter riders should be held accountable for violations

To the editor:

Your recent editorial critique of e-scooters “A needed market correction” in the January 18 Alexandria Times is absolutely correct, although it should apply equally to bicyclists who also violate the rules of the road with impunity.

I witnessed a biker attempt to ignore the red light at Janney’s Lane and King Street until he ran into the side of a car legally turning in the intersection. I attended to him and the blood coming from his eye as he was unconscious until the ambulance I called for arrived. And I called his partner – located on his phone – to let him know. I also assured the traumatized driver of the vehicle the bicyclist hit that she was not at fault as I witnessed the biker’s negligent and lawless use of our streets.

This is only one of dozens of bikers and e-scooter riders I have seen use the street and sidewalks as their own and as suits their unimpeded travel. Moreover, I have never in recent years seen one violator receive a ticket. Decades ago, legislation was promoted by Alexandria Hospital and endorsed by City Council to require bicyclists to wear helmets. Why doesn’t that apply to e-scooters?

Until appropriate legislation ensures everyone’s safety and all vehicle riders are held to obeying the laws, they should be banned from streets outside of bike lanes and all sidewalks – and if violated, the police should at least hold them accountable for their dangerous actions that threaten all of us and themselves.

-Gregg Murphy, Alexandria