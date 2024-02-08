Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR2024-00017 OHAD |

Request for alterations at 613 S Royal Street

Applicant: Elizabeth Blaise Hazelwood

BAR2024-00015 OHAD

Request for Concept Review at 500 & 501 N Union Street

Applicant: RTN East LLC and RTN West LLC

The Board will receive a status update on the proposed updates to chapters of the Design Guidelines in the Parker-Gray Historic District.

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia.Chase@ alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3960.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.