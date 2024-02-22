City Council Public Hearing

Public Hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, held at City Hall, 301 King Street, Council Chamber and on Zoom webinar on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon as may be heard on the hereinafter described items.

AN ORDNANCE to amend and reordain the Master Plan of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, by adopting and incorporating therein the amendment heretofore approved by city council to the Old Town Small Area Plan chapter of such master plan as Master Plan Amendment No. 2023-00002 and no other amendments, and to repeal all provisions of the said master plan as may be inconsistent with such amendment (Implementation Ordinance for Master Plan Amendment No. 2023-00002 associated with 301 N. Fairfax Street approved by City Council on January 20, 2024).

AN ORDNANCE to amend and reordain Sheet No. 065.03 of the “Official Zoning Map, Alexandria, Virginia,” adopted by Section 1-300(OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AND DISTRICTBOUNDARIES), of the City of Alexandria Zoning Ordinance, by rezoning the property at 301 North Fairfax Street from CD/Commercial downtown to CRMU-H/Commercial residential mixed use (high) in accordance with the said zoning map amendment heretofore approved by city council as Rezoning No. 2023-00003 (Implementation Ordinance for Rezoning No. 2023-00003 associated with the 301 N. Fairfax Street approved by City Council on January 20, 2024).

AN ORDNANCE to amend and reordain the Master Plan of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, by adopting and incorporating therein the amendment heretofore approved by city council to the Old Town North Small Area Plan chapter of such master plan as Master Plan Amendment No. 2023-00006 and no other amendments, and to repeal all provisions of the said master plan as may be inconsistent with such amendment (Implementation Ordinance for Master Plan Amendment No. 2023-00006 associated with The Ladrey approved by City Council on January 20, 2024).

AN ORDNANCE to amend and reordain Sheet No. 065.01 of the “Official Zoning Map, Alexandria, Virginia,” adopted by Section 1-300 (OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AND DISTRICT BOUNDARIES), of the City of Alexandria Zoning Ordinance, by rezoning the properties at 300 Wythe and 600 North Fairfax Streets from RC/High density apartment to RMF/Residential multi-unit in accordance with the said zoning map amendment heretofore approved by city council as Rezoning No. 2023-04(Implementation Ordinance for Rezoning No. 2023-00004 associated with The Ladrey approved by City Council on January 20, 2024).

AN ORDNANCE to amend and reordain the Master Plan of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, by adopting and incorporating therein the amendment heretofore approved by city council to the Southwest Quadrant Small Area Plan chapter of such master plan as Master Plan Amendment No. 2023-00003 and no other amendments, and to repeal all provisions of the said master plan as may be inconsistent with such amendment (Implementation Ordinance for Master Plan Amendment No. 2023-00003 associated with S. Alfred Street Townhomes approved by City Council on January 20, 2024).

AN ORDNANCE to amend and reordain Sheet No. 080.01 of the “Official Zoning Map, Alexandria, Virginia,” adopted by Section 1-300 (OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AND DISTRICT BOUNDARIES), of the City of Alexandria Zoning Ordinance, by rezoning the properties at 816 and 820 Gibbon and 608 and 614 South Alfred Streets from CL/Commercial low to CRMU-L/ Commercial mixed use (low) in accordance with the said zoning map amendment heretofore approved by city council as Rezoning No. 2023-00002 (Implementation Ordinance for Rezoning No. 2023-00002 associated with S.Alfred Street Townhomes approved by City Council on January 20, 2024).

AN Ordinance to Authorize Reimbursement of Costs from Responding to Terrorism Hoax Incidents, Bomb Threats, and Malicious Activation of Fire Alarms in Section 13-1-42 Chapter 1 (GENERAL OFFENSES) of Title 13 (MISCELLANEOUS OFFENSES) of the Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended.

THE PUBLIC IS ADVISED THAT AMENDMENTS OR ADDITIONS MAY BE MADE TO PROPOSED ORDINANCES WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THESE ORDINANCES OBTAIN FREE FULL-TEXT COPIES FROM THE CITY CLERK AT CITY HALL (LIMITED COPIES AVAILABLE). If the mayor finds and declares that weather or other conditions are such that it is hazardous for members to attend the meeting, this meeting will be continued to the following Saturday. GLORIA SITTON, CMC, CITY CLERK