The item described below will be heard by the City Council on the date and time listed below.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit www.alexandriava.gov/dockets.

ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

TUESDAY, MARCH 12, 2024

7:00 PM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

ROOM 2400

301 KING STREET

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

The March 12, 2024, City Council meeting is being held in the Council Chamber (301 King Street, Room 2400 Alexandria, Virginia, 22314) and electronically, with a Public Hearing on the below item. The meeting can be accessed by the public in the City Council Chamber, through the live broadcast on the government channel 70, streaming on the City’s website, and can be accessed via Zoom Webinar by the following link:

City Council (Public Hearing Webinar)

Registration Link: https://zoom. us/webinar/register/WN_y_ NAvTfVT-WbmlrJfv1qHA

Zoom Audio Conference:

Dial-in number: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 937 5852 8763

Webinar Passcode: 186297

If you use the Zoom Webinar application, please be sure you have updated the application to the latest version for the best results. If you are unable to access the Zoom Webinar, please use the Dial-In number to access the meeting. Public comments will be received on the below Public Hearing item. The public may submit comments in advance to the City Clerk at CouncilComment@alexandriava. gov for the City Council Public Hearing item or make public comments at the meeting on this item.

Individuals requiring translation services should contact the City Clerk and Clerk of

Council at gloria.sitton@alexandriava.gov or at 703.746.4550. We request that you provide a 48-hour notice so that the proper arrangements may be made. Please specify the language for translation when you make the request. Special Use Permit #2023-00076

404A E Alexandria Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for a Special Use Permit to construct a Single-family dwelling on a vacant substandard lot, for a lot without frontage on a public street, and for a parking reduction; zoned: R-2-5/Single and Two-family.

Applicant: Eric Teran and Daniela Gross