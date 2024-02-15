Notice of a Public Hearing

A Public Hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 9:30 AM, in Council Chambers, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia on the following applications:

CASE BAR#2023-00112 OHAD

Public Hearing and consideration of an Appeal of the Board of Architectural Review’s January 3, 2024, decision to deny a Certificate of Appropriateness at 1021, 1023, 1025 King Street Old and Historic Alexandria District.

Applicant: Donna Giaimo/ Daughters of St Paul

Appellant: Donna Giaimo/ Daughters of St Paul