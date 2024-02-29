Onstage, Alexandria: March 2024

By Mark Edelman

March may not come in like a lion, but you’ll still be roaring with laughter at some of these theater offerings in the DMV.

“ANNIE,” Little Theatre of Alexandria, now through Sunday

It’s your last chance to catch this Broadway classic and discover tomorrow’s stars-to-be right here in Alexandria. Our very own award-winning theater company takes on the comic strip turned musical theater favorite.

“PRIVATE JONES,” Signature Theater, now through March 10

Inspired by the true story of a deaf Welshman who becomes a celebrated World War I sniper, this new musical reminds us about friendship and the cost of war.

“DESPERATE MEASURES,” Constellation Theatre, now through March 17

Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure,” set to music and relocated from 15th-century Vienna to the Wild West.

“TEMPESTUOUS ELEMENTS,” Arena Stage, now through March 17

The story of Anna Julia Cooper, a visionary Black feminist and educator, and her Herculean efforts to keep Black education alive despite the racism, gossip and sexism that threatened to consign her to obscurity.

“THE LEHMAN TRILOGY,” Shakespeare Theatre Company, now through March 24

This production features the rise and fall of investment bank Lehman Brothers during 160 years of family struggles, achievements and missteps, ending in the largest financial crisis in American history.

“THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS,” The Kennedy Center, Saturday to March 17

Artemis, a wheelchair user, finds himself trapped in the library after a flood devastates his hometown. Trying to find a way back to Aunt Maggie’s house, Artemis learns of a new danger that could make his way impossible. A Kennedy Center commission, this new musical amplifies the voice of a commonly overlooked community and teaches us how we can make the world a little better for everyone. For young audiences aged 9 and above.

“THE BOOK OF MORMON,” The National Theatre, March 5 to March 17

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone teamed up with Broadway composer Robert Lopez of “Avenue Q” and “Frozen” to pen this Tony Award-winning wacky send up of America’s homegrown religion. Irreverent as it may be, this production turns out to be a sweet Rodgers and Hammerstein-like musical, albeit with plenty of fart jokes.

“PENELOPE,” Signature Theater, March 5 to April 21

Penelope, Odysseus’ wife, is fed up and has some things she wants to say about those 20 years waiting back in Ithaca while hubby got all the ink in Homer’s “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey.” The musical flips the script on the dutiful wife, as Penelope steps out of the background to claim her share of the spotlight.

“COMPANY,” The Kennedy Center, March 12 to March 31

Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking musical comedy about a group of New Yorkers celebrating their single friend Bobbie’s birthday gets a change to the distaff side. This time, those friends of Bobbie keep asking why can’t she find the right man, and isn’t it time to settle down and start a family? In his Tony Award-winning score, Sondheim plumbs the depths of being single, married and alive.

“AT THE WEDDING,” Studio Theatre, March 13 to April 20

Carlo crashes her ex’s wedding with three simple goals: don’t get drunk, don’t make any kids cry and don’t try to win back the bride, no matter how boring the groom is. Studio offers up a new comedy about loneliness, estrangement and a slow-burn romance.

“LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS,” Ford’s Theatre, March 15 to May 18

That big old scary plant returns to Ford’s in this musical theater favorite. Doo wop and Motown infuse a classic boy-meets-girl, boy-introduces-girl-to carnivorous, blood-thirsty plant story with a great score by Disney’s Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

“MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS,” Little Theatre of Alexandria, March 23 to April 13

Washington, D.C.’s own Ken Ludwig adapted Agatha Christie’s potboiler about a wealthy American businessman discovered dead on the eponymous and opulent Continental sleeper train. If “whodunit?” is a question you enjoy pondering, this plot-twisting masterpiece should be just the thrill ride for you.

The writer is a playwright who loves writing about theater. He is a lifetime member of the Broadway League and a Tony voter.