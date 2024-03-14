A hasty project

To the editor:

The arena proposal was hastily introduced over the holidays, presented to us as a done deal.

The entire budget of Alexandria for the last three years totals $2.49 billion, which is about the same as the price tag for this one project. Why would Alexandria citizens volunteer our tax money to fund this venture, for this degree of overspending? And for what? The simple fact is, it wasn’t our idea, it is not for our benefit and we are struggling to spread the word fast enough to stop this insane project.

This smells so much like a con that it’s hard to imagine that it isn’t.

-James R. Huddle, Alexandria