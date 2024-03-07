Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing

Tina Franco
Board of Architectural Review 

LEGAL NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING 

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications: 

BAR#2024-00045 OHAD 

Request for alterations at 8 Potomac Court 

Applicant: Dave Vodvarka 

BAR#2024-00047 OHAD 

Request for alterations at 330 N Royal Street 

Applicant: Carolyne and Michael Strain 

BAR#2024-00054 OHAD 

Request for alterations at 208 S Saint Asaph Street 

Applicant: Virginia Bennett 

BAR#2024-00057 OHAD 

Request for alterations at 100 Gibbon Street 

Applicant: Fern & David Jaffe 

BAR#2024-00058 OHAD 

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 100 Gibbon Street 

Applicant: Fern & David Jaffe 

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Lanning Blaser at lanning.blaser@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing. 

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia.Chase@alexandriava. gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava. gov or call 703.746.3960. 

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets. 

