Breakfast: Essential for learning

To the editor:

Last week marked National School Breakfast Week, yet every day serves as an ideal opportunity to commend the nutrition team, staff and teachers at Alexandria City Public Schools for their dedication to implementing an impactful solution that aids students in succeeding in the classroom: school breakfast.

Recently, No Kid Hungry allocated $41,600 to help more children access breakfast in Alexandria. This contribution is part of a larger initiative, with No Kid Hungry distributing $251,675 across 12 school districts in Virginia. The funds aim to support schools in implementing and strengthening Breakfast After the Bell programs by providing necessary equipment upgrades, such as coolers and carts.

Childhood hunger remains a significant concern statewide. Breakfast programs are an important part of the solution. Research from No Kid Hungry indicates that Breakfast After the Bell can significantly increase breakfast participation among students eligible for free or reduced-price lunch by up to 88%.

Ensuring children have access to a nutritious breakfast is essential for their learning and development.

I hope you’ll join us in recognizing the important role school breakfast plays in the health and well-being of children, and celebrate the school nutrition professionals who work all year to provide healthy school meals for them. We see you, we appreciate you and we thank you!

-Sarah Steely, No Kid Hungry Virginia