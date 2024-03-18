Breaking news: Alexandria judges recuse themselves in zoning lawsuit

By Wafir Salih | wsalih@alextimes.com

Alexandria Circuit Court judges have recused themselves from presiding over the Coalition for a Livable Alexandria’s lawsuit against the city over the Zoning for Housing/Housing for All ordinance passed by City Council in November 2023. Both CLA and Alexandria Director of Communications Ebony Fleming have confirmed the recusal.

This move mirrors a similar instance in 2023 when judges in Arlington Circuit Court recused themselves after 10 homeowners sued their city over a similar ordinance that would also eliminate single-family zoning protections.

CLA Chair Roy Byrd said he views the recusal as a good sign.

“When they recused, we saw that as a positive development. It basically means that, from our perspective, we’ll get a fair hearing. Both sides will get a fair hearing,” Byrd said.

Byrd said the Alexandria judges recused themselves in February, but that CLA wasn’t notified until March 12 during a scheduled meeting between the city’s attorney’s office and legal representatives for CLA. Both parties had planned to discuss potential hearing dates when, according to Byrd, the city’s attorney’s office learned that the judges recused after contacting the clerk of the court.

“Unfortunately, the clerk of the court didn’t notify either of the litigants. They didn’t notify the city attorney’s office [or] our attorneys. So that was, you know, we’ll chalk that up as an administrative error,” Byrd said.

The Virginia Supreme Court is expected to appoint a new judge in the days ahead.

“We’re thinking that we could hear or find out what judge has been assigned to this anytime between now and April. … But we’re in that window where the Supreme Court would make that decision on who’s gonna preside over this,” Byrd said.

CLA, along with seven plaintiffs, filed its lawsuit in Circuit Court on January 17. City Council had voted unanimously to adopt the ZFH/HFA initiative on Nov. 29, 2023. Among other facets, the ordinance repealed protections related to single-family zoning in Alexandria.