City of Alexandria-Notice of Intent

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

March 7, 2024

City of Alexandria

421 King St., Suite 215

Alexandria, VA 22314

703.746.4990

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Alexandria.

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about March 29, 2024 the City of Alexandria will submit a request to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Housing Choice Voucher (Project-Based Vouchers) funds under Section 8(o) of the United States Housing Act of 1937 (42 U.S.C. 1437f), as amended to undertake a project known as the redevelopment of the Samuel Madden Homes for the purpose of constructing 532 housing units, including 326 units of low-income housing at 899 and 999 N Henry Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. The estimated project funding is $256 million and the project will have 137 project-based vouchers for low- and moderate-income households, a total of $110,000,000, paid out over a 20-year period.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The City of Alexandria has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR), which is on file at the Office of Housing, 421 King St, Ste. 215, Alexandria, VA and may be examined or copied weekdays 9 A.M to 5 P.M. The ERR may also be viewed at the Office of Housing’s website: alexandriava.gov/Housing

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the kimberly.cadena@alexandriava.gov or to the Office of Housing, 421 King St, Ste. 215, Alexandria, VA, 22314. All comments received by 5.P.M on March 25, 2024 will be considered by the City of Alexandria prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The City of Alexandria certifies to HUD that James F. Parajon in his capacity as City Manager consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Alexandria to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Alexandria’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Alexandria; (b) the City of Alexandria has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to HUD, Office of Public Housing – Washington DC Field Office, Bank of America Building, Tower II, 100 S. Charles Street, Suite 500, Baltimore, MD 21201, Attention: Ms. Laurel Davis, Director, Office of Public Housing – Washington DC Field Office. Potential objectors should contact HUD at (410) 209-6533 to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

James F. Parajon, City Manager