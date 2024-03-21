Don’t overcomplicate things

To the editor:

I was disappointed to read Bill Rossello’s column “Becoming a one-faction town” in the March 14 Alexandria Times, criticizing, among other things, my giving to mayoral candidate Alyia Gaskins, implying that the giving was tied to a private investment company on whose board I happen to sit. Nothing could be further from the truth.

I’ve never talked to the company about giving and don’t have a clue as to any investments it might have in our city. I gave as soon as Alyia announced because I like her and think she can win and will be a great mayor. She has tons of energy and takes the time to engage with residents in ways I admire.

I am sure we don’t agree on some policy issues but she’s honest and we both love Alexandria and that’s enough for me. I looked and realized I gave generously to Bill Rossello when he ran for office too. Same reasons. Smart, lots of energy, loves Alexandria. Sometimes it just isn’t any more complicated than that.

-Reg Brown, Alexandria