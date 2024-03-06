March 2024

MOST POPULAR
Update: Loaded gun accidentally brought to Lyles-Crouch by student
By Ryan Hopper An elementary school student accidentally brought a relative’s loaded Ruger 9 mm handgun to Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy on Friday, according to a...
City manager proposes FY25 budget with 3.5% tax increase
By Caitlyn Meisner | [email protected] City Manager Jim Parajon released his proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year to City Council on February 27, which...
12U NoVA Ice Dogs go 17-0 in history-making season
By Caitlyn Meisner | [email protected] “Something just clicked with this team,” is the tagline of this ragtag team of 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds that went...