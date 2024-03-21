Why didn’t Del Ray arguments apply to Old Town too?

To the editor:

In reading the “Controversial SUP denied” article in the March 14 Alexandria Times, I was surprised to see City Council basically using all of the arguments residents used against granting a special use permit to the developer of 301 N. Union St.

I wondered if they saw the irony in denying the SUP for a 1,174 square foot, two-story home because of “street frontage, design, adherence to neighborhood character” when the same arguments were made against putting a 50-unit residential building on 301 N. Union St. and rather than deny it, City Council is considering a change in the Alexandria Master Plan to permit the project to move forward against the wishes of by far a majority of the residents.

-Sydney Smith, Alexandria