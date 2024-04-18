Alexandria Planning Commission & City Council

The items described below will be heard by the Planning Commission and the City Council on the dates and times listed below. NOTICE: Some of the items listed below may be placed on a Consent Calendar. A consent item will be approved at the beginning of the meeting without discussion unless someone asks that it be taken off the Consent Calendar and considered separately. The Planning Commission reserves the right to recess and continue the Public Hearing to a future date. For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit www.alexandriava.gov/dockets.

ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION

TUESDAY, MAY 7, 2024

7:00 PM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

301 KING STREET

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

SATURDAY, MAY 18, 2024

9:30 AM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

301 KING STREET

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

A Public Hearing will be held by the Planning Commission on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, on the second floor, Room 2400, 301 King Street. It will be followed by a City Council Public Hearing on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers, on the second floor, Room 2400, 301 King Street. The hearings can also be viewed by the public through the live broadcast on the government Channel 70 and streaming on the City’s website. Remote participation is available via Zoom by registering to attend the hearings via the following registration links:

Planning Commission (Public Hearing Webinar)

The Webinar will open at 6:30 p.m. to allow individuals to join. The Planning Commission Public Hearing will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Registration Link: https:// zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_5anNkRm7TW2V TXUWA9ShRg

Zoom Audio Conference:

Dial-in: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 933 5530 4719

Password: 452867

City Council (Public Hearing Webinar)

Registration Link: https:// zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_4jSnaCnwSIihSfuTcZifSQ

Zoom Audio Conference:

Dial-in number: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 973 1829 7597

Webinar Passcode: 329918

If you use the Zoom Webinar application, please be sure you have updated the application to the latest version for the best results. If you are unable to access the Zoom Webinars, please use the Dial-In number to access the hearings. Public comment will be received at the hearings. The public may also submit comments in advance to Department of Planning & Zoning staff at PlanComm@ alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Planning Commission Public Hearing. For the City Council Public Hearing, the public may submit comments to the City Clerk at 703-746-4550, at CouncilComment@alexandriava. gov or make comments on the day of the City Council Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation for the Planning Commission Public Hearing, contact Lisa Chase at alicia.chase@ alexandriava.gov or 703.746.4666, Virginia Relay 711. We request that you provide a 48-hour notice so that the proper arrangements may be made. For the City Council Public Hearing, individuals with disabilities who require assistance or special arrangements to participate in the City Council Public Hearing may call the City Clerk and Clerk of Council’s Office at 703-746- 4550 (TTY/TDD 838-5056).

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for the Planning Commission to adopt a resolution to set its FY2025 meeting schedule and establish continuation dates for meetings.

Staff: City of Alexandria, Department of Planning & Zoning

Zoning Text Amendment #2024-00004

(A) Initiation of a Text Amendment and (B) Public Hearing and consideration of a Text Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to amend Section 11-207 Civil Violations.

Staff: City of Alexandria, Department of Planning & Zoning

Street Naming Case #2024- 00002 Landmark Overlook

5901 Stevenson Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for the approval of seven new Street Names located in Landmark Overlook at 5901 Stevenson Avenue; zoned CRMU-H/Commercial Residential Mixed-Use (High).

Applicant: Hekemian and Co., Inc., represented by Kenneth W. Wire, attorney

Street Naming Case #2024- 00001 Upland Park

5165 Seminary Road

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for the approval of two new Street Names located in Upland Park at 5165 Seminary Road; zoned CDD#21/Coordinated Development District #21.

Applicant: Hekemian and Co., Inc., represented by Kenneth W. Wire, attorney

Special Use Permit #2023-00044

80 S. Early Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for three temporary trailers; zoned I/Industrial.

Applicant: David Donnelly

Special Use Permit #2024-00011

4601 Eisenhower Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit to (1) allow various administrative special, special, and noncomplying uses at an industrial center, and (2) to increase the square footage for noncomplying uses; zoned: OCM(100)/ Office Commercial Medium.

Applicant: Boundary Investments, LLC, represented by Robert Brant, attorney

Special Use Permit #2024-00009

4320 Seminary Road

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for a temporary trailer; zoned RB/Townhouse

Applicant: Inova Health Services, represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney

Special Use Permit #2024-00024

5990 Duke Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for the expansion of a noncomplying automobile sales and repair use and for a change of ownership; zoned CRMU-M/Commercial residential mixed use (medium)

Applicant: Passport Auto Group, represented by Duncan W. Blair, attorney

Rezoning #2024-00001

709 & 711 Pendleton Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for an amendment to the official Zoning Map to rezone the subject properties from CL/Commercial low with proffer to CL/Commercial low.

Applicant: Sevda Tahirli, Shi Hailing, and Jiangling Wang

ZONING ORDINANCE SUBDIVISION CASES ARE HEARD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION, PLACED ON THE CITY COUNCIL DOCKET FOR INFORMATION, AND HEARD BY CITY COUNCIL ONLY UPON APPEAL.

Subdivision #2024-00002

209 and 211 East Del Ray Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for a Subdivision to re-subdivide two existing lots; zoned R-2-5/Residential.

Applicants: Angela Ambrose and Windmill Hill LLC