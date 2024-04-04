Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR#2024-00090 OHAD

Request for reapproval of a previously approved application for signage at 700 S Washington Street (Parcel ID Address: 610 Franklin Street)

Applicant: CH Sullyfield Associates, LLC, Randon Sullyfield, LLC, CH South Washington Associates, LLC, and McCaffrey South Washington LLC

BAR#2024-00093 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 720 N Saint Asaph Street

Applicant: 720 St. Asaph Partners, LLC

BAR#2024-00094 OHAD

Request for alterations at 720 N Saint Asaph Street

Applicant: 720 St. Asaph Partners, LLC

BAR#2024-00114 PG

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 318 N Payne Street

Applicant: Craft Build LLC

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Molly Lambert at molly.lambert@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia.Chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava. gov or call 703.746.3960.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets