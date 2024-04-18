Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Thursday, May 2, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR#2024-00128 OHAD

Request for alterations at 605 Franklin Street

Applicant: Higher Power Electrical Services

BAR#2023-00074 OHAD

Request for addition and alterations at 333 Green Street

Applicant: Paul O’Sullivan

BAR#2023-00083 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 333 Green Street

Applicant: Paul O’Sullivan

BAR#2024-00112 OHAD

Request for addition and alterations at 1404 King Street

Applicant: Richard Kelly/ HTC Property Management

BAR#2024-00118 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 1404 King Street

Applicant: Richard Kelly/ HTC Property Management

BAR#2024-00130 OHAD

Request for alterations at 200 S Fairfax Street, Unit 12

Applicant: Higher Power Electrical Services

BAR#2024-00132 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 217 N Columbus Street

Applicant: Cathleen Curtin Architects LLC

BAR#2024-00139 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 407 S Lee Street

Applicant: Karen & William Conkey

BAR#2024-00140 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 217 S Columbus Street

Applicant: Catherine Van Way

BAR#2024-00141 OHAD

Request for alterations at 551 Bashford Lane

Applicant: Harbor Terrace of Old Town Condominium Unit Owners Association

The Board will receive a status update on the proposed updates to chapters of the Design Guidelines in the Parker-Gray Historic District.

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in

advance to Molly Lambert at molly.lambert@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the

day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia.Chase@alexandriava. gov or 703.746.3810, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava. gov or call 703.746.3960.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.