City Council Public Hearing

Public Hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, held at City Hall, 301 King Street, Council Chamber and on Zoom webinar on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., or as soon as may be heard on the hereinafter described items.

AN ORDINANCE to amend and reordain ARTICLES II (DEFINITIONS), III (RESIDENTIAL ZONE REGULATIONS), IV (COMMERCIAL, OFFICE AND INDUSTRIAL ZONES), V (MIXED USE ZONES), VI (SPECIAL AND OVERLAY ZONES), VII (SUPPLEMENTAL ZONE REGULATIONS), Section8-200 of ARTICLE VIII (OFF-STREET PARKING AND LOADING), and ARTICLE XI(DEVELOPMENT APPROVALS AND PROCEDURES) of the City of Alexandria Zoning Ordinance, in accordance with the text amendment heretofore approved by city council as Text Amendment No. 2024-00002 (Implementation Ordinance for Text Amendment No.2024- 00002 related to minor updates to various provisions of the zoning ordinance approved by City Council on March 16, 2024).

AN ORDINANCE to amend and reordain Article XIII (ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT) of the City of Alexandria Zoning Ordinance, in accordance with the text amendment heretofore approved by city council as Text Amendment No. 2024-00003 (Implementation Ordinance for Text Amendment No. 2024-00003 related to stormwater and erosion and sediment control approved by City Council on March 16, 2024)

AN ORDINANCE to Increase the Late Payment Penalty on Personal Property Taxes from 10% if Than 30 Days Late, up to 25% if Paid More than 30 days Past the Due Date.).

AN ORDINANCE to amend and reordain Section 5-6-233 (STORMWATER UTILITY FEE) of Chapter 6 (WATER AND SEWER) of Article C (STORMWATER UTILITY) of Title 5 (TRANSPORTATION ANDENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES), of the Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended.

AN ORDINANCE to amend and reordain Section 5-4-1 (DEFINITIONS) and Section 5-4-7 (MINIMUM CRITERIA; CITY HANDBOOK) Chapter 4 (EROSION AND SEDIMENTCONTROL) of Title 5 (TRANSPORTATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES), of the Code of the City of Alexandria, Virginia, 1981, as amended.

An Ordinance to increase the Ambulance Service Charges by amending Article J (SERVICE CHARGES FOR CITY AMBULANCE AND HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INCIDENT RESPONSE SERVICES) to Chapter 2 (TAXATION) of Title 3 (FINANCE, TAXATION AND PROCUREMENT)

PUBLIC HEARING on the FY 2025 City Council Preliminary Add/Delete Proposals and the City Manager’s proposed amendments to the FY 2025 proposed budget. Budget Adoption is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Public Hearing of a Second Amendment to a Five-Year License Agreement dated November 1, 2022, between the City of Alexandria, Virginia and Crown Castle Fiber, LLC. to permit Crown Castle to construct and install an additional enterprise fiber route of approximately 600 feet in the City of Alexandria, Virginia’s Public Rights-of-Ways.

