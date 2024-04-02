City of Alexandria-Notice of a Public Hearing

NOTICE OF CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING ON AN APPEAL OF

A DECISION OF THE BOARD OF ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW

The item described below will be heard by the City Council on the date and time listed below. For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.3833 or visit www.alexandriava.gov/dockets

ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

SATURDAY, APRIL 13, 2024

9:30 AM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

ROOM 2400

301 KING STREET

ALEXANDRIA, VA 22314

The April 13, 2024 City Council Public Hearing is being held in the Council Chamber (301 King Street, Room 2400, Alexandria, VA 22314) and electronically. The Public Hearing can be accessed by the public in the City Council Chamber, through the live broadcast on the government Channel 70, streaming on the City’s website, and can be accessed via Zoom Webinar by the following link:

City Council (Public Hearing Webinar)

Registration Link: https://zoom. us/webinar/register/WN_ HNaL3WUuTe6t5k925n8alg

Zoom Audio Conference:

Dial-in number: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 925 8951 5073

Webinar Passcode: 559945

If you use the Zoom Webinar application, please be sure you have updated the application to the latest version for the best results. If you are unable to access the Zoom Webinar, please use the Dial-in Number to access the Public Hearing. Public comment will be received at the hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to the City Clerk at CouncilComment@ alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the hearing.

Individuals with disabilities who require assistance or special arrangements to participate in the City Council meeting may call the City Clerk and Clerk of Council’s Office at 703-746-4550 (TTY/TDD 838-5056). We request that you provide a 48-hour notice so that the proper arrangements may be made. City meetings are closed-captioned for the hearing impaired.

Individuals requiring translation services should contact the City Clerk and Clerk of Council at gloria.sitton@alexandriava.gov or at 703.746.4550. We request that you provide a 48-hour notice so that the proper arrangements may be made. Please specify the language for translation when you make the request.

CASE BAR#2024-00017 OHAD

Public Hearing and consideration of an Appeal of the Board of Architectural Review’s February 21, 2024, decision to deny a Certificate of Appropriateness at 613 S Royal Street Old and Historic Alexandria District.

APPLICANT: Elizabeth Blaise Hazelwood

APPELLANT: Elizabeth Blaise Hazelwood