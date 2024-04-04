Crime roundup: Week of April 1

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Transportation Security Administration officers stopped an Alexandria man from carrying a loaded handgun onto a flight last Saturday, according to a news release. The .40 caliber gun was loaded with 12 bullets and was detected as the man entered the security checkpoint. The x-ray unit alerted the TSA to look inside the carry-on bag, which alerted the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police who confiscated the gun.