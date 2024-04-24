Crime Roundup: Week of April 22

By James Matheson | jmatheson@alextimes.com and Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of an adult male who was found inside an apartment building at the 900 block of North Henry Street early Monday morning. According to an APD press release, officers responded to a report early Monday and the man was transported to the hospital by Alexandria Fire-EMS where he was pronounced Monday morning. dead. If you or anyone you know has information that can be helpful for the investigation please call 703-746-4444. Tips can be provided anonymously.

APD is investigating the theft of more than $50,000 worth of luxury handbags from consignment stores, according to a Tuesday ALXNow story. Encore Consignment Boutique reported thefts on Jan. 26 and Feb. 28. Vida Style also reported theft on Feb. 29. The suspect(s) were videotaped driving a black Toyota Sienna minivan with Virginia plates according to ALXNow. Those with information can contact the APD nonemergency line at 703-746-4444. Tips can be provided anonymously.