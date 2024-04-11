Crime Roundup: Week of April 8

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

Alexa Dickens, the mother of the Lyles-Crouch Academy student who brought a loaded handgun in a backpack to school on March 1, was arrested and charged Friday with allowing access to firearms by children according to an Alexandria Police Department news release. She was arrested by APD in collaboration with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Dickens is 31 years old and a resident of the city.

The Planet Fitness at 4620 Kenmore Ave. was evacuated around 6 p.m. Saturday due to an emailed bomb threat, according to an ALXNow report. The Alexandria Police Department reported the threat was sent at 4:06 p.m. The building was evacuated and reopened around 8 p.m. Doyle’s Outpost, the arcade located adjacent to the gym, was also evacuated, but did not reopen that evening.

Oscar Ramos was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday for a 2015 drive-by shooting that killed an Alexandria man and wounded another, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Ramos was found guilty in federal court for the May 28, 2015, shooting of 50-year-old Pedro Melendez Alvarado; he was also found guilty of assault with intent to kill for wounding 56-year-old Miguel A. Rodriguez Carabantes. Ramos will be sentenced on July 12.