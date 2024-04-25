Foodie: Classic apple crisp

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

Although we are slowly springing into summer, apple crisp is a classic dessert that can be made any time of year. I make it anytime I have some extra apples lying around, have some time to spare and want to make a fun dessert.

I first made this dish with my mother when I was about 12 or 13 and wanted to get “serious” about baking: I was watching a lot of Cake Boss at the time. It was an easy enough dish that my mother could hand off to me at times – and not important enough at Thanksgiving or Christmas to ruin things if I messed up, because there would still be other desserts.

So, I hope you enjoy this lovely dessert and can make it a regular holiday menu item. Or, just a random Thursday evening specialty.

Ingredients

Filling

6 to 8 medium apples

¼ cup water

¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon (I typically use more)

Topping

¾ cup uncooked oats, either quick or old fashioned

3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons margarine, melted

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon (I typically use more)

Directions