Foodie: Classic apple crisp

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com
Although we are slowly springing into summer, apple crisp is a classic dessert that can be made any time of year. I make it anytime I have some extra apples lying around, have some time to spare and want to make a fun dessert.
I first made this dish with my mother when I was about 12 or 13 and wanted to get “serious” about baking: I was watching a lot of Cake Boss at the time. It was an easy enough dish that my mother could hand off to me at times – and not important enough at Thanksgiving or Christmas to ruin things if I messed up, because there would still be other desserts.
So, I hope you enjoy this lovely dessert and can make it a regular holiday menu item. Or, just a random Thursday evening specialty.
Ingredients
Filling
- 6 to 8 medium apples
- ¼ cup water
- ¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon (I typically use more)
Topping
- ¾ cup uncooked oats, either quick or old fashioned
- 3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons margarine, melted
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon (I typically use more)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Spray an 8-inch square, glass baking dish with nonstick spray.
- Peel and thinly slice the apples and place into a large bowl.
- Combine the apples with water, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon. Stir until the apples are evenly coated.
- Spoon the mixture into the baking dish.
- Combine all topping ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well.
- Sprinkle topping evenly over apples.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the apples are tender.
- Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream!