Foodie: Classic apple crisp

Apple crisp is a great casual dessert for any season. (Photo/Caitlyn Meisner)
By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

Although we are slowly springing into summer, apple crisp is a classic dessert that can be made any time of year. I make it anytime I have some extra apples lying around, have some time to spare and want to make a fun dessert.

I first made this dish with my mother when I was about 12 or 13 and wanted to get “serious” about baking: I was watching a lot of Cake Boss at the time. It was an easy enough dish that my mother could hand off to me at times – and not important enough at Thanksgiving or Christmas to ruin things if I messed up, because there would still be other desserts.

So, I hope you enjoy this lovely dessert and can make it a regular holiday menu item. Or, just a random Thursday evening specialty.

Ingredients

Filling

  • 6 to 8 medium apples
  • ¼ cup water
  • ¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon (I typically use more)

Topping

  • ¾ cup uncooked oats, either quick or old fashioned
  • 3 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons margarine, melted
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon (I typically use more)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Spray an 8-inch square, glass baking dish with nonstick spray.
  3. Peel and thinly slice the apples and place into a large bowl.
  4. Combine the apples with water, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon. Stir until the apples are evenly coated.
  5. Spoon the mixture into the baking dish.
  6. Combine all topping ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well.
  7. Sprinkle topping evenly over apples.
  8. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the apples are tender.
  9. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream!
