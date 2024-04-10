Dec. 23, 1937 – March 31, 2024

Marian de Chazeau Holmes, 86, passed away on March 31. Her final days were spent in her home surrounded by three generations of her family, filled with love and laughter. Her four children were at her side when she passed.

After many years of travel as the wife of an Army officer, Marian lived in Northern Virginia for over 50 years. She worked in office/finance management for several local organizations, the last of which was Hartman-Cox Architects. Marian lived a vibrant life defined by her intense love of the arts, travel, theater and holding court with a huge circle of friends. She was passionate about her varied roles at The Little Theatre of Alexandria. She loved crosswords, books of all varieties and subject matter, Sudoku and jigsaws. Marian was a true polymath, and her seven grandchildren describe their “Grammarian” as beguiling, classy, darling, irrepressible, magnificent, regal and sharp.

She was married to the late Lt. Col. David R. Holmes for 52 years and was partner to the late Robert E. Copeland for the last 12 years. Survivors include four children: Melvin Randall Holmes, Rebecca St. Clair Walker, Jessica Holmes and Robert Storey Holmes. She was deeply loved and admired by seven grandchildren and, in her final days, was able to meet and nap with her great-grandson Felix Holmes Martin.

The family wishes to thank Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Goodwin House Hospice for their compassionate care over the course of her final illness. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Little Theatre of Alexandria or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Alexandria.