2024 Candidate Profile: Jesse O’Connell runs for City Council
By Caitlyn Meisner | [email protected] Jesse O’Connell has hit the ground running in his first campaign for City Council, ready and raring to go on...
About Alexandria with Mark Eaton: Ted and Glenn, we hardly knew ye
By Mark Eaton The dramatic March 27 demise of the proposed sports and entertainment complex at Potomac Yard was a one-two information punch. The announcement...
Stopping the arena
By Allison Silberberg The postmortem regarding the arena proposal began the minute of its demise. The proposal that came out of nowhere in mid-December 2023...