ACPS Public Hearing

The Alexandria City School Board is holding a public hearing to solicit input and collect information from the community to guide the school division on the current Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III Fund Plan.

The public hearing will be held on May 16, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in the School Board Meeting Room at 1340 Braddock Place in Alexandria either in person, virtually through Zoom, or submitted as written comments. Only topics related to the ESSER III Plan will be heard during the public hearing.

Use the link below to sign up to speak or submit written comments. The deadline to sign up or submit comments is May 15, 2024 at NOON.

https://acpsweb.wufoo.com/ forms/w1y82d0109g4g30/

For more information, please contact the Clerk of the Board at 703-619-8316 or by email at boardclerk@acps.k12.va.us