Alexandria Celebrates Women: Motherhood: A risky endeavor

By Gayle Converse

Alexandria and the nation have celebrated mothers this month.

Throughout its 275-year history, the city has honored many women who have contributed to the advancement of the city, the nation and their families, including heroines like Ann Ball McCarty (McCarthy) Ramsay, who became famous for raising two things: nearly $76,000 – close to $2 million today – for the Continental Army before and during the American Revolution and for producing at least seven children, one of which became Alexandria’s mayor.

Ramsay’s accomplishments were due in part to the following reality: She was one of a fortunate number of colonial mothers who survived childbirth.

The act of giving birth in 18th century Virginia was perilous. Throughout the colonies, an absence of pain and infection-fighting drugs, sterile environments and a scarcity of medical professionals increased the chances of infection, convulsions, bleeding and other complications.

Most colonial wives gave birth to five to eight children; however, many offspring did not survive to adulthood and a woman’s prospects of dying in childbirth were approximately one in eight. Generations of expectant mothers were well acquainted with the dangers, prompting many to prepare their wills during early pregnancy.

Most women gave birth to their children at home attended to by female family members, servants, neighbors or a midwife if one was available. In attempts to attract valued midwives, cities and villages sometimes offered a free dwelling or money.

Although women of means were expected to submit to weeks of bed rest following a successful delivery, poor women were expected to return to work within a few days. The physical risks of childbirth ran the length of the socioeconomic scale – the number of previous successful births, a mother’s age or the number of servants at one’s disposal did not matter. Take, for example, the first wife of wealthy Alexandria merchant John Carlyle: Sarah Fairfax Carlyle died in 1761, the day after giving birth. She was 31 years old.

Despite the evolution of medical care over the centuries, the average rate of maternal mortality in the United States in 2024 is three times higher than the rest of the developed world, according to the World Population Review.

According to a 2020 study by the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. suffers from a shortage of maternity professionals. Home health care and paid parental leave are not options for most expectant and new parents. Since 2000, two-thirds of the deaths as a result of childbirth have been considered preventable.

The CDC reports the numbers are even more tragic for Black women. In the U.S., non-Hispanic Black women suffered a maternal death rate of 49.5 deaths per 100,000 women in 2022, which is roughly two-and-a-half times higher than that of whites at 19 deaths per 100,000. The Black maternal mortality rate was almost three times that of Hispanics, which was 16.9 deaths per 100,000 births. The maternal mortality rate of white women is higher than that of Hispanics in the U.S.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin, who released the “National Prevention Strategy” in 2011, said paying attention to overall physical and mental health is a key to safe childbirth.

“There are preventive steps individuals can take to lessen the risks associated with childbirth. Along with keeping physically healthy before and during your pregnancy, it’s important to pay attention to your mental health,” Benjamin said in her book.

Maternal mental health advocates, medical experts and lawmakers convene this month in honor of Mental Health Month to discuss the maternal health crisis in America and explore actionable solutions to create a better future for mothers, babies and families. Congress is looking at ways to improve overall maternal health outcomes.

As we celebrate mothers this May, let’s focus on women’s health.

The writer is a founder of Alexandria Celebrates Women, a nonprofit commemorating the centennial of women’s suffrage and highlighting influential women throughout the city’s history.