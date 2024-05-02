Alexandria City School Board-Budget Public Hearing

The Alexandria City School Board will hold a budget public hearing on the FY 2025 Combined Funds (CF) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Budgets during the School Board Meeting on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in the School Board Meeting Room located at 1340 Braddock Place in Alexandria.

Public comments regarding the FY 2025 CF and CIP Budgets may be submitted in the following ways:

• Sign up to speak at the May 9, 2024 public hearing at: https://acpsweb.wufoo.com/forms/p127g8ta05syhp9/

• Email written comments to the Clerk of the Board at: boardclerk@acps.k12.va.us

• U.S. Mail:

Clerk of the Board

Alexandria City School Board

1340. Braddock Place

Alexandria, VA 22314

Only comments related to the FY 2025 Budgets will be heard at the public hearing. Requests to speak or to submit written comments must be submitted by Noon on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

For more information, please contact the Clerk of the Board at 703-619-8316.