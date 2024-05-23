The items described below will be heard by the Planning Commission and the City Council on the dates and times listed below. NOTICE: Some of the items listed below may be placed on a Consent Calendar. A consent item will be approved at the beginning of the meeting without discussion unless someone asks that it be taken off the Consent Calendar and considered separately. The Planning Commission reserves the right to recess and continue the Public Hearing to a future date. For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit www.alexandriava.gov/dockets.

ALEXANDRIA PLANNING COMMISSION

TUESDAY, JUNE 4, 2024

7:00 PM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

301 KING STREET, ROOM 2400

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

ALEXANDRIA CITY COUNCIL

SATURDAY, JUNE 15, 2024

9:30 AM, CITY HALL

CITY COUNCIL CHAMBER

301 KING STREET, ROOM 2400

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22314

A Public Hearing will be held by the Planning Commission on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, on the second floor, Room 2400, 301 King Street. It will be followed by a City Council Public Hearing on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers, on the second floor, Room 2400, 301 King Street.

Planning Commission (Public Hearing Webinar)

The Webinar will open at 6:30 p.m. to allow individuals to join. The Planning Commission Public Hearing will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Registration Link: https://zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_S9gPQW

kUTwCurS_kFvkY_Q

Dial-in: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 966 3157 7740

Password: 524250

City Council (Public Hearing Webinar)

Registration Link: https://zoom. us/webinar/register/WN_8KZe

kmJtQqOcVkNxbVHCPQ

Zoom Audio Conference:

Dial-in number: 301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 970 5055 6323

Webinar Passcode: 314126

Public comment will be received at the hearings.

or make comments on the day of the City Council Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation for the Planning Commission Public Hearing, contact Lisa Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.4666, Virginia Relay 711. We request that you provide a 48-hour notice so that the proper arrangements may be made. For the City Council Public Hearing, individuals with disabilities who require assistance or special arrangements to participate in the City Council Public Hearing may call the City Clerk and Clerk of Council’s Office at 703-746-4550 (TTY/TDD 838-5056).

Special Use Permit #2023-00044

80 S. Early Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for three temporary trailers; zoned I/Industrial.

Applicant: David Donnelly

Rezoning #2024-00001

709 & 711 Pendleton Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for an amendment to the official Zoning

Map to rezone the subject properties from CL/Commercial low with proffer to

CL/Commercial low.

Applicant: Sevda Tahirli, Shi Hailing, and Jiangling Wang

ZTA #2024-00006

(A) Initiation of a Text Amendment and (B) Public Hearing and consideration of a minor update to the Zoning Ordinance to Section 2-188.1 to add dog play area to the recreation and entertainment use definition; and to Sections 4-100 (CL/Commercial low), 4-200 (CC/ Commercial community), 4-300 (CSL/Commercial service low), and 6-600 (Mount Vernon Urban Overlay) zone to add recreation and entertainment, indoor as a permitted use and recreation and entertainment, outdoor as a special use.

Applicant: City of Alexandria, Department of Planning & Zoning

Special Use Permit #2024-00026

Hops N Shine – 3410 Mount Vernon Avenue (Parcel Address: 3408 Mount Vernon Avenue) Public Hearing and consideration of a request for 1) a one year review of SUP #2023- 00025 for outdoor dining, outdoor dining hours of operation, indoor live entertainment, and outdoor amplified background music and 2) to allow outdoor cooking, outdoor live entertainment, outdoor games as an accessory use, the extension of the outdoor dining closing hour, and the opening of the garage door for indoor live entertainment (amending SUP #2023-00025); zoned CG/Commercial General

Applicant: Abe Hadjiesmaeiloo

Special Use Permit #2024-00030

1050 North Fayette Street

Public Hearing and consideration of a Special Use Permit for a non-complying light automobile repair use (amending SUP #2014-00032); zoned: CRMU-H/Commercial residential mixed use (high).

Applicant: Jeffrey Yates

ZONING ORDINANCE SUBDIVISION CASES ARE HEARD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION, PLACED ON THE CITY COUNCIL DOCKET FOR INFORMATION, AND HEARD BY CITY COUNCIL ONLY UPON APPEAL.

Subdivision #2024-00003

635 Upland Place Public Hearing and consideration of a request for a Subdivision with variations to re-subdivide an existing lot into two lots; zoned R-5/Residential. Applicant: Windmill Hill LLC represented by M. Catharine Puskar, attorney

ZONING ORDINANCE SUBDIVISION CASES ARE HEARD BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION, PLACED ON THE CITY COUNCIL DOCKET FOR INFORMATION, AND HEARD BY CITY COUNCIL ONLY UPON APPEAL.

Subdivision #2024-00004

1608 North Frost Street Public Hearing and consideration of a request for a Subdivision to re-subdivide two existing lots; zoned R-20

Applicant: Ryan D. Katz & Amy J Katz

Master Plan Amendment #2024-00001

Rezoning #2024-00002

Development Special Use Permit #2024-10001

6101 and 6125 Stevenson Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of requests for (A) an amendment to the Landmark/Van Dorn Small Area Plan chapter of the Master Plan to amend the Master Plan Designation from OCM(50) to Residential High; (B) an amendment to the official zoning map to change the zone of 6101 and 6125 Stevenson Avenue from Office Commercial Medium (50) (OCM(50)) to Commercial Residential Mixed Use (High) (CRMU-H); and (C) for a Development Special Use Permit and Site Plan for up to 2.5 floor area ratio to construct a residential building with Special Use Permits to (1) allow for an increase in height to 85 feet and an increase in density to 3.18 floor area ratio pursuant to Section 7-700, (2) allow for greater than three mechanical penthouses, and (3) reduce the off-street parking requirement; zoned OCM(50).

Applicants: SP Stevenson, LLC, represented by Catharine Puskar, Attorney.

Master Plan Amendment #2024-00002

Zoning Text Amendment #2024-00007

Coordinated Development District Conceptual Design Plan #2022-00001

315 Stovall Street; 312 Taylor Drive; 2380 and 2425 Mill Road; 206 Hoffman Street; 2310, 2356 and 2400 Eisenhower Avenue; 2200, 2250, and 2300 Dock Lane.

Public hearing and consideration of requests for: (A) an amendment to the Eisenhower East Small Area Plan chapter of the Master Plan to add design guidelines for a portion of the plan area; (B) a text amendment to Section 5-602(A) of the Zoning Ordinance to eliminate minimum parking requirements for the CDD#2 zone; and (C) Coordinated Development District (CDD) Conceptual Design Plan approval to allow for future development on 11 development blocks; zoned CDD#2 / Coordinated Development District #2.

Applicants: Hoffman Companies, represented by Kenneth Wire, attorney, and Mill Road Block 20 LLC and Block 20 A LLC, represented by Mary Catherine Gibbs, attorney (CDD2022-00001) and City of Alexandria Department of Planning & Zoning (MPA2024-00002 and Text Amendment #2024-0007).