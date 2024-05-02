Alexandria Planning & Zoning-Notice of Administrative Review

The following request has been received for administrative review and approval.

For information on the following application or to comment, visit the City’s website at www.alexandriava. gov/planning or call (703) 746-4666.

Special Use Permit #2024-00031

4507 Venable Avenue

Administrative Special Use Permit request for a New Use for a Child Care Home; zoned: R-2-5/ Residential

Applicant: Miryam M. Galarza

Proposed Business Name: Home Daycare Mimi

Planner: Patrick Silva – patrick.silva@alexandriava.gov

In accordance with Section 11- 500 of the Zoning Ordinance, the above-listed request may be approved administratively by the Director of Planning & Zoning. If you have any comments regarding the proposal above, please contact Planning & Zoning staff at 703.746.4666 or email the planner listed no later than May 23, 2024.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia. Chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3831, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@ alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3960.