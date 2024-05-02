Board of Architectural Review-Legal Notice of a Public Hearing

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:
BAR#2024-00137 OHAD
Request for additions and alterations at 209 Gibbon Street
Applicant: Marks-Woods Construction Services
BAR#2024-00138 OHAD
Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 209 Gibbon Street
Applicant: Marks-Woods Construction Services
BAR#2024-00156 OHAD
Request for signage at 825 S Washington Street
Applicant: ABC Store
BAR#2024-00158 OHAD
Request for signage at 106 N Lee Street
Applicant: Founders Hall, LLC
BAR#2024-00160 OHAD
Request for new construction at 301 N Fairfax Street
Applicant: 301 N Fairfax Project Owner LLC
BAR#2024-00169 OHAD
Request for alterations at 319 Cameron Street
Applicant: Maginniss + del Ninno Architects
Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Molly Lambert at molly.lambert@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.
For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia. Chase@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3831, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@ alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3960.
For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.