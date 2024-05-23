Board of Architectural Review-Public Hearing

A Public Hearing will be held by the Board of Architectural Review on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, room 2400, second floor of City Hall, 301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 on the following applications:

BAR#2024-00174 OHAD

Request for signage at 103 S Union Street

Applicant: Phillip Scotton

BAR#2024-00177 OHAD

Request for partial demolition/encapsulation at 308 N Columbus Street

Applicant: Adam Barry

BAR#2024-00178 OHAD

Request for alterations at 308 N Columbus Street

Applicant: Adam Barry

BAR#2024-00179 OHAD

Request for alterations at 200 S Fairfax Street

Applicant: Green’s Steam Furniture Works – A Condominium

BAR#2024-00180 OHAD

Request for alterations at 307 N Washington Street

Applicant: Michael M Franck

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in

advance to Molly Lambert at molly.lambert@alexandriava.gov or make public comments on the

day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Alicia.Chase@ alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3831, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.3960.

For further information, call the Department of Planning & Zoning at 703.746.4666 or visit alexandriava.gov/dockets.