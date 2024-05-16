BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING

Council Chamber, City Hall

301 King Street, Room 2400

Alexandria, Virginia 22314

The Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a Public Hearing on June 10, 2024 in the City Council Chamber, Room 2400 of City Hall, 301 King Street at 7:00 p.m.

BZA #2024-00001

2612 Terrett Avenue

Public Hearing and consideration of a request for a Special Exception to construct a second story addition in the required secondary front yard; zoned: R-2-5/Residential

Applicant: Christine A. Kelly, AIA

Other Business

Election of Board Officers for Chair, Vice Chair, and Secretary

A training session will be held after the Public Hearing adjourns to provide iPad orientation for the Board.

Further information about this Public Hearing may be obtained from the Department of Planning & Zoning, 301 King Street, Room 2100, Alexandria, Virginia 22314, telephone: 703-746-4666 or on the City’s website at www. alexandriava.gov/dockets

Public comments will be received at the Public Hearing. The public may submit comments in advance to Molly Lambert at molly.lambert@alexandriava. gov or make public comments on the day of the Public Hearing.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact Lisa Chase at alicia.chase@alexandriava.gov or 703-746-3831, Virginia Relay 711. If you prefer communication in another language, free interpretation and translation services are available to you. Please email LanguageAccess@alexandriava. gov or call 703.746.3960.