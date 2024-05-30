Celebrating welcoming, belong ing in ALX

By Shelley Spacek Miller and Brandi Yee

As Alexandrians, we are constantly writing the story of our community. While we continue to learn and bring awareness to its important and often untold past chapters, today we have an opportunity to write our story in a way that encompasses the richness, vibrancy and depth of beauty of our entire community.

Alexandria enjoys higher levels of diversity than the national average and there are 121 languages spoken in the Alexandria City Public School system. More than 25% of the city of Alexandria’s population is foreign born, with families from Ethiopia, El Salvador, Honduras and Afghanistan, among others, choosing to make Alexandria their home.

Last year, ACT for Alexandria, Alexandria’s community foundation, completed its community-led strategic plan, led by a planning team reflective of our diverse community. One of the themes that came up was the importance of belonging.

To help us understand how ACT might play a role in fostering a feeling of belonging for all Alexandrians, we joined a community of practice led by CFLeads and Welcoming America. This program is about fostering inclusive communities and deepening welcoming and belonging work. ACT was selected to participate and is seeking to identify ways to support a community where everyone can truly thrive and feel like they belong — where everyone has a voice and can see themselves in Alexandria’s story.

As migration reshapes communities, many places are unprepared and underinvested in the work needed to create welcoming infrastructure – and they’re unsure of where to start. America’s Welcoming Week invites communities to move toward creating an environment where everyone can truly thrive. In many ways, the initiative is an opportunity for communities to cultivate the awareness and energy that’s needed to sustain year-long welcoming efforts.

ACT will be participating in Welcoming Week from September 13 to 22. Our goal is to foster connections, collaboration and belonging for everyone – whether they are a newcomer, recent immigrant or someone who has lived here for generations. In celebration of our 20th anniversary, ACT will be offering $20,000 in welcoming and belonging grants for activities to be carried out during Welcoming Week. This initiative is not merely about hosting events, it is about nurturing a sense of community and connection. We anticipate these grants will serve as a chance for dialogue, understanding, mutual respect and celebrating our diversity.

Communities and community foundations across the country are also stepping up to the plate to create more welcoming and inclusive spaces. The West Central Initiative in Minnesota is helping communities become more welcoming to newcomers, immigrants and refugees. They are supporting community events that bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong communities and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places to achieving collective prosperity.

Similarly, the city of SeaTac in Washington state is partnering with the International Rescue Committee and King County Library System to host Welcoming Week: We Are SeaTac! This event will include a resource fair with organizations that work with immigrants and refugees. The celebration will highlight live entertainment from different cultures, activities for kids, diverse vendors with food from different cultures.

These initiatives underscore a broader shift towards prioritizing inclusivity and belonging in community development efforts. They recognize that diversity is a fundamental and beautiful aspect of a thriving society. As we look ahead to Welcoming Week and beyond, we invite you to join us in our commitment to making Alexandria’s story one of welcoming and belonging, where we celebrate our differences and embrace our shared humanity. Together, we can ensure Alexandria is a just, vibrant, equitable place where all who live and work here thrive and feel like they belong.

We don’t have to wait for Welcoming Week to connect with our neighbors. Join us on June 8 at Canal Center Plaza as we celebrate ACT’s 20th anniversary with all of the people who make ACT and Alexandria so special. This will be an afternoon of celebration, not just for ACT but for all the ways we have come together as a community over the past two decades to better Alexandria through philanthropy and partnership.

Visit ACTforAlexandria.org to learn more.

Brandi Yee is chief program officer and Shelley Spacek Miller is program manager at ACT for Alexandria.