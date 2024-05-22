Close to Home: Lloyd’s Lane’s ‘Grand Old Lady’

By Kim Davis

Alexandria is well known for its historic Old Town community situated on the banks of the Potomac River with homes dating back to the mid-1700s, but a quiet, lovely, little neighborhood situated in the middle of the city is home to some of its most stately residences.

Lloyd’s Lane, one of Jefferson Park’s most beloved streets, sits on a ridge high atop a hill between Russell and Braddock Roads. Tucked away behind mature trees, green hedges and expertly designed gardens are 22 homes constructed from 1907 into the 1950s. Most have undergone additions, renovations, pool installations and even a tennis court or two.

At the top of the hill sits a “Grand Old Lady” built, according to its current owner, Carol Stackhouse, in 1917, as noted on an exposed attic beam. While online city documents state the home was built in 1925, Stackhouse has believed for years the dated attic board is the accurate building date. Stackhouse’s son Chad researched the house while in law school and recently cleared up the discrepancy in registered dates: according to Chad’s research, the home was originally part of Arlington and was transferred to Alexandria in 1925.

“If this old lady could speak, she would say she was built in an apple orchard more than a century ago by the Hopkins family around the birth of their only child, Mary,” Stackhouse said during the 100th birthday celebration of the home in 2017.

According to Stackhouse, the Hopkins family’s parcel was of significant size, including property from the homesite to the corner of Lloyd’s and Orchard. Mary Hopkins regaled Stackhouse with stories from her idyllic childhood on the hill. As a young girl, Hopkins walked from the back of the home down the hill and across Windsor Avenue to attend school at the prestigious St. Agnes School.

The Hopkins family sold their home in the 1950s to Andrew and Linda Watson. The Watsons raised two daughters there, selling the home to Carol Stackhouse and her husband Peter in 1982 for $300,000, three months after the birth of their daughter, Caroline.

“When we bought the ‘Old Lady,’ she was sorely in need of a facelift. The list of significant updates included a new kitchen; repairs to walls, ceilings and window panes; floor refinishing; installing an air conditioning system [by] creatively utilizing space occupied by a dumbwaiter original to the home and the removal of asbestos in the basement,” Stackhouse said.

The tedious process began soon after the home was purchased. The couple knocked on walls to determine where doors could be widened and spaces shifted, added a beautiful outdoor loggia and patio, as well as a spacious indoor family dining room and sitting room. They also installed a pool where the many Stackhouse children and grandchildren could gather. A lovely primary bedroom suite with a sitting room and bath was fashioned for the couple and another bathroom renovated to serve two additional second floor bedrooms. The unfinished basement was transformed into a playroom for the children with a separate home office for Peter Stackhouse.

Following the architectural renovation, Carol Stackhouse turned her attention to styling and furnishing the new space with fine antiques, tasteful window dressings, art, area rugs and elegant architectural and artistic details throughout the home.

Stackhouse says the “Old Lady” had great bones but was in need of more sophisticated, unique appointments. Two stunning Czechoslovakian crystal chandeliers were found for the living and music rooms, a beautiful triple tiered brass chandelier now hangs in the dining room and brass wall sconces in the Williamsburg style provide a soft, warm light in the main hall and loggia. The family room addition features arched Palladian windows, brick flooring distinguishing it from the home’s original pine flooring and custom cabinetry embellished with family photos mark many joyful memories.

Architecturally significant crown molding crafted of five separate pieces was added throughout the first floor, designed to reflect the authenticity of the period. The first-floor powder room contains a vintage sink original to the home as a nod to her past.

“We had dreams in our head and money flying out of our wallet!” Stackhouse said.

Meanwhile, the Stackhouses continued to add to their family. For each of the five major additions to the home came an addition to their family. When they bought the home, son Chad was seven, Claire was four and Caroline was three months old. Then came Colby in 1983, Liddy in 1985, Mary Tyler in 1991, Jed in 1995 and Graham in 2002.

Throughout the years, the Stackhouse family has delighted in entertaining guests. Stackhouse recounts Christmas book and craft parties, sometimes with guest appearances from Santa himself. Christmas Day Open House gatherings for neighbors and friends were standard, as were Easter egg hunts and parades with the Easter Bunny riding down the street through the sunroof of Peter’s car.

July 4th has been designated as family pool day with bike decorating and donuts. During the early years, Stackhouse notes the home was host to fundraisers and Twig house tours.

Through every stage of life, Stackhouse said they celebrated life’s gifts of christenings, weddings, baby showers, birthdays, graduation and engagement parties as well as one special rehearsal dinner.

Stackhouse takes great pleasure that the “Old Lady” was the first to welcome five precious babies into the world.

“Her walls have enveloped our family creating so many memories including the first Stackhouse baby to awaken in her embrace,” she said. “The ‘Old Lady’ will always continue to require the occasional facelift, but don’t we all as we age? More than mere bricks and mortar, her walls hold the memories of more than a century of family and friends, welcoming each new generation.”

Stackhouse lost her beloved husband Peter in 2020 but continues to share the Lloyd’s Lane home with a son-in-law and their three children, now ages 16, 12 and 10. Caroline died in 2014 two weeks after the birth of her daughter, Caroline. Her memory, Stackhouse said, “is embedded in these walls.”

“Caroline found such joy and comfort here and I can still see her snuggled up on a loveseat, nursing one of her babies and reviewing the day with me. We miss her every day, but it is with purpose that we carry on her memory by raising her precious children. She is with us in spirit every day,” she said.

As of now, Stackhouse has no plans to sell the “Old Lady,” as the whole family continues to create and joyfully celebrate each new generation they have welcomed onto Lloyd’s Lane.

The writer is a member of the Hunting Creek Garden Club and formerly served as both president and vice president of the club.