Crime Roundup: Week of April 29

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Police Department has identified the man who was found dead in the 900 block of North Henry Street on April 22 as 54-year-old John Andreadakis, according to an APD news release. He had no permanent address. Investigators are awaiting the chief medical examiner’s findings to determine the cause and manner of death. If anyone has information that could be helpful in this investigation, call the APD non-emergency line at 703-746-4444.

APD has identified the man found deceased in the river near Four Mile Run Park as 32-year-old Keben Isaias Perez who was a resident of Alexandria. The chief medical examiner confirmed his identity following a fingerprint analysis. The cause and manner of death are still pending. Perez was found dead in the 4100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue on April 24. If anyone has information that could be helpful in this investigation, call the APD non-emergency line at 703-746-4444.