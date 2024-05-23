Crime Roundup: Week of May 20

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

No arrest was made early Tuesday morning after a man blocked the exit of an Arlandia apartment complex parking lot, allegedly with a brandished firearm, against two women trying to leave, according to an ALXnow report. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Four Mile Road. The suspect fled the scene on foot and the Alexandria Police Department spent 45 minutes looking for the suspect, but did not find him. Anyone with information on this incident can call the APD nonemergency line at 703-746-4444. Tips can remain anonymous.

A 22-year-old Alexandria man was shot in the chest Saturday night after pretending to “clear rooms” with his friend in an apartment on the 4800 block of Kenmore Avenue, according to a recently released search warrant. The men believed the handguns were unloaded. No charges have been filed and the investigation remains active, APD told ALXnow.