Crime Roundup: Week of May 27

Four male suspects were arrested Monday after an alleged robbery at a Virginia ABC store in the 3100 block of Duke Street. The suspects fled the scene in a stolen car and crashed into multiple cars before eventually being arrested on foot in Del Ray.

The Alexandria Police Department notified dispatch of a stolen white Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound on Quaker Lane and Seminary Road. The vehicle was stolen out of Prince George’s County and crashed into a parked vehicle at Fontaine Street and W. Braddock Road and again less than a mile later near the intersection of W. Braddock Road and W. Alexandria Avenue. Three of the suspects are juveniles and the driver is an adult. Police have connected the car theft suspects to the alleged robbery at the Virginia ABC Store at 3161 Duke St.

APD is investigating an alleged gun brandishing incident that occurred in the West End Tuesday. The victim called 911 and said a man brandished a handgun as she crossed the street in the 500 block of S. Van Dorn Street, according to APD dispatches.

The victim told police that the man lifted up his shirt, revealing a black handgun tucked into his waistband. The victim described the suspect as a 5’7” white male with a mustache and short brown hair. Police patrolled the area for 30 minutes, including at the Van Dorn Metro station. Anyone with information on this incident can contact the APD non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. Callers can remain anonymous.

A 33 year-old Washington, D.C. resident was sentenced to 12 ½ years of active incarceration on Wednesday. The sentence follows Donte Tayvon Thomas’ convictions for carjacking-felony, use of a firearm in commission of carjacking-felony, possession of a firearm by a felon-felony, hit and run-felony, eluding police-felony and falsely identifying himself to law enforcement-misdemeanor. Each charge was related to the crimes Thomas committed on Dec. 16, 2022. Thomas violently carjacked a vehicle from a man in the West End.

The case was investigated by APD. Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Maana Parcham and Joseph Martin prosecuted the matter on the behalf of the Commonwealth.

