Crime Roundup: Week of May 6

By Caitlyn Meisner | cmeisner@alextimes.com

Alexandria resident David Marshall, 57, was arrested May 1 on felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Marshall was identified in open-source and closed-circuit television video footage of the West Plaza of the Capitol grounds.

According to the DOJ, Marshall also assisted other rioters in possessing police equipment materials and taking equipment himself. The DOJ also stated Marshall assaulted a member of the news media by dragging them down a set of stairs. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.