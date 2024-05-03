Helen Margaret Oletzke, 87, of Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Jan. 5 in Red Lodge, Montana. Helen was born on Oct. 14, 1936, to Frank and Viola (Busse) Kroupa.

Helen is survived by her husband, Robert Oletzke, her brother Daniel (Marilyn) Kroupa, sister Eldora (Larry) Husfeldt, children Roger Morse, Jeffery Morse, Penny (Tom) Hanson, John Morse, Joy Bartos (Tim Wagoner), Paul Bartos, Joe Bartos, Andy (Jessica) Bartos and Randy Bartos, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Kroupa; mother, Viola (Busse) Kroupa; brother, James Kroupa; and daughter-in-law Beverly (Harrison) Morse.

Helen loved reading, laughing, playing instruments, painting and creating handmade birthday cards for her family. A potluck celebration of her life is planned for May 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Farwell, Minnesota, city hall. Nonalcoholic beverages and cake will be provided.