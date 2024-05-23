Poor Robert’s Ruminations with Rob Whittle: Life on the water

By Rob Whittle

I have a love affair with water – rivers, oceans, bays, lakes and ponds. I like to look at them, smell them and participate in them. Sometimes, visiting a harbor like, say, Annapolis, I get sad if I don’t have a boat handy to … participate. I am envious of the sailors and boaters I can see from the wharf. So, it’s not enough for me to be around water; I have to be in it and of it.

It started when I was but a wee lad growing up in Petersburg, Va., near the Appomattox River. The Appomattox is a sliver of a stream upriver at Petersburg and empties into the James at Hopewell. My father, in partnership with a neighbor, bought a 15-foot fiberglass vessel with a 35-horsepower Johnson, plenty capacious enough for our family of five to explore the reaches of the James.

Passing by Hopewell and its acres of dead fish, situated suspiciously offshore from the DuPont plant, our destination was often a beach we called the Boy Scout Camp. There were no signs of a camp, nor of Boy Scouts, only woods that came right down to the shoreline. From there, we would grill and consume hot dogs, swim in the muddy water and fling mud balls at one another.

The Boy Scout Camp was also the jumping off point for water skiing and the opportunity for me to learn to pilot the boat. So, at age 10 or so, I learned how to drive a boat. Best thing that ever happened to me.

We went on from that starter boat to bigger, more powerful models, buying them used so as to seemingly ensure that the motors would achieve maximum break down capacity.

The first boat I owned on my own was a Sailmaster 22 footer, built in 1964. My wife was opposed to the purchase, but I was confident that within a few outings she would come to love it as I did. We moored her – the boat, not my wife – in Galesville, Md., on the West River not far from the Bay. My maiden voyage was on a beautiful Tuesday afternoon in the spring. For the occasion, I invited a friend, let’s call him Dave, to accompany me. Other than my wife, he was the least enthusiastic sailor I could imagine. Rookie mistake. Ten minutes out of Galesville, Dave broke out a magnetic backgammon board and insisted we play. Not what one does on one’s maiden voyage.

Other friends and I would think nothing of heading out after work on a Friday evening and sailing the Bay all night to reach some distant shore such as Oxford. The inherent danger of this are the tankers that ply the Bay, running north and south to and from Baltimore. At night, all you can see of them are the lights, red indicating their port bow and green the starboard. Simple, right? Actually, no. Turns out the more you think you’re sailing out of their path, sometimes the closer you’re getting to annihilation. Like a moth to the flame.

The big weekend came when I would convince my wife that sailing was, um, fun! We set out from Galesville on a Friday evening, bound for the Magothy River, just above the Bay Bridge. Without incident, we reached a restaurant at the mouth of the river and had a wonderful, if totally fried, seafood dinner. Peering through the moonless night, I spotted the anchor lights of several boats moored at the north side of the river. We made a beeline for those lights, only to crunch aground a few hundred yards before we got there. I later learned that we were sitting on an old, drowned road bed leading from Gibson Island.

Try as I might – and I tried almost all night long – I couldn’t dislodge her from the ground. And so, we spent that night and much of the next day in morose stillness until a big power boat finally dragged us to deep water. The trip home featured 20-knot winds right on the nose of the boat. Anne did eventually speak to me again.

I have been fortunate enough to sail, and power boat, in such garden spots as Bermuda, Antigua, the British Virgins, the Florida Keys, Newport and up and down the Inland Waterway from Norfolk to Florida. But none of these trips felt more exotic than the voyage from the mouth of the Bay all the way up to Alexandria. At every turn in the Potomac, there is some magnificent vista, including plantations, the cross at St. Clements, the cliffs at Westmoreland and the battlements of Fort Washington, which was abandoned while the British sailed under its nose to burn Washington in the War of 1812. And, finally, the breath-taking sight of the red roof of Mount Vernon.

Is there something to the notion that we, having descended from protoplasm that emerged from the water millions of years ago, yearn to be near it? Why else do people pay multiples on prices for waterfront property or seaside hotels? So that we may gaze upon, and in my case, participate in it. Water is life.

The writer is CEO of Williams Whittle Advertising and is the author of two historical novels, “Pointer’s War” and “Pointer and the Russian.” He can be reached at rwhittle@williamswhittle.com.