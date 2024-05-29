SLIDESHOW: Memorial Day 2024

MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
Why I’m running for Council
By Kevin Harris My deep roots in Alexandria stem from my childhood. Raised by a single, working-class mother who prioritized my future, she made the...
Grateful on Memorial Day
In the midst of this year of political campaigns – nasty and vicious at the national level and just peculiar here in Alexandria –...
Why I’m running for reelection
By Canek Aguirre I am proud of my record of service to our community for the entire 13 years I have called the Port City...