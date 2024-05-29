SLIDESHOW: Memorial Day 2024

Caitlyn Meisner
A new plaque was unveiled Monday for Vietnam War veterans in Alexandria. (Photo/Arwen Clemans)
By Arwen Clemans

In case you missed Alexandria’s Memorial Day events, we’ve got you covered! Here are some photos from the new Vietnam War plaque dedication ceremony and scenes from the Alexandria National Cemetery. 

  • Cmdr. Kelly Neinberger participates in a moment of silence for fallen soldiers during the Vietnam War veterans plaque dedication on Memorial Day at the city’s Monument to its War Dead located at Alexandria Union Station. (Photo/Arwen Clemans)
