The BID proposal cometh again

By Allison Silberberg

The Old Town Business Improvement District proposal is unfortunately back for consideration. This proposal reminds me of Glenn Close’s character in “Fatal Attraction.” It won’t go away.

This “new” BID proposal once again proposes a tax on commercial property owners in Old Town in a district defined as King Street and going north and south a bit from King. The proposal is for a 10-cent add-on tax for commercial property owners in the district. That is a huge tax, and the funds would go primarily to marketing, which the city already provides through substantial funding for Visit Alexandria’s robust role.

The city’s leadership has indicated that it is in favor of the BID, but the BID proposal first requires 60% of the commercial property owners to vote in favor of it, a threshold the city has fallen short of in the past. In recent years, some commercial property owners did not vote. Of course, every election has folks who don’t vote, and that is everyone’s right.

Recently, a Councilor suggested the city change how it calculates the overall percentage if commercial property owners don’t vote, meaning that those who do not vote will not be part of the calculation for the 60% threshold. Others on the Council agreed, and city staff presented that proposal last night. Is that what not voting means now?

Here is how a 60% threshold works and why it is different from a regular election. In the U.S. Senate, where I served on Sen. Lloyd M. Bentsen’s staff, a 60% threshold is necessary to reach cloture to stop debate on an issue.The Senate has 100 senators, and cloture requires 60 votes, or 60%. For example, if 20 senators don’t vote and the remaining 80 do vote, the Senate still needs 60 senators to vote yes in order to reach cloture, or the threshold. With 80 voting instead of 100, if 50 vote yes and 30 vote no, it still doesn’t reach cloture. The Senate does not change the cloture rule. It still requires 60% of the 100 senators, not 60% of the 80 Senators who voted.

My point is the Senate doesn’t change the threshold based upon how many senators vote for or against cloture. It is based on the total number of senators entitled to vote. Similarly, the city should not change how the 60% threshold is calculated.

Changing how votes are counted is a hat trick. Changing the voting rules to achieve a desired outcome is an anti-democratic tactic to find a way to reach the required 60% threshold for the BID. This will further erode the public trust in how the city does business.

I was opposed to the BID in 2017 and I am opposed now. In 2017, after the last BID proposal floundered, I was the mayor and worked hard with the city manager to ensure that the Old Town business district would get more trash pickup, street maintenance and tree plantings. These are functions that the city is doing and should be doing.

The profit margins of small businesses are usually not robust. Imagine how many more small businesses would have gone out of business during the pandemic with the burden of the BID tax. The proposed 10-cent add-on tax would threaten many small businesses, which are the backbone of our city and why many shoppers and visitors love our city. Do we want more vacant storefronts in Old Town and more large national chains replacing our unique shops?

Commercial property owners would pass their increased cost onto us, the consumers. Prices would go higher for rents, goods and services. And this BID is only the beginning. This Council has plans for BIDs in Del Ray, Potomac Yard, Landmark and the West End.

Our city must be pro-business and business friendly, especially for small businesses. A 10-cent add-on tax is neither. The city already handles the marketing services that the BID proposes to handle, so it’s duplicative.

Changing how the 60% threshold is calculated is just plain wrong. It is not worthy of a great city.

The writer was mayor of Alexandria from 2016 to 2019.