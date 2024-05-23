Why I’m running for Council

By Kevin Harris

My deep roots in Alexandria stem from my childhood. Raised by a single, working-class mother who prioritized my future, she made the deliberate choice to have me live with my uncle in Alexandria, believing I would have greater opportunities living here than in inner-city Washington, D.C. I owe a debt of gratitude to her for this decision, as it shaped the person I am today.

Alexandria provided me with a lifeline. Like many young Black men from similar backgrounds, I could have easily become another statistic. Yet, Alexandria extended its hand, offering me a chance to defy the odds.

That’s why, after college, I returned here. It’s why I started my business, Hoop Life, here. It’s why my wife and I decided to raise our four daughters here. It’s this connection that propels me to seek a role on City Council.

My upbringing taught me valuable lessons about respect. True worth doesn’t come from wealth or education; everyone deserves respect, a chance to succeed and a voice in our community. We are stronger when everyone has a seat at the table.

These lessons from my uncle and my mother are why I spent the last decade championing equity in Alexandria. As a community organizer, I’ve tirelessly advocated for marginalized voices to be heard. From organizing in public housing communities, to advocating for increased minority representation on city boards and commissions, to spearheading the push to get Alexandria’s Sunday Voting approved, to organizing with small business owners, to working on outreach to less represented communities while serving as the deputy chair of the Alexandria Democratic Committee, my mission has been to uplift everyday Alexandrians.

For instance, as a member of the Alexandria Redevelopment Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, I’ve worked to provide safe, affordable housing for working-class Alexandrians. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, I fought to extend the eviction moratorium, shielding countless Virginians from homelessness in the wake of job losses. Additionally, I spearheaded the creation of the Relational Policing Initiative to foster trust between communities of color and law enforcement, a model I aim to expand citywide.

Despite our city’s progress, Alexandria still grapples with systemic inequities. Our affordable housing crisis, crumbling infrastructure and strained school system demand urgent attention. Less than 5% of our fire department employees reside in the city due to housing unaffordability. Many residents endure flooded basements with each rainfall. Overcrowded classrooms hinder our students’ educational experience. All of these inequities need to be addressed by our next Council.

If elected, I promise to always work toward equity. Equity, to me, means investing in infrastructure, amplifying diverse voices, ensuring public servants can afford to live here, providing quality education for all and fostering a sense of belonging for every Alexandrian. It also means opposing initiatives that would use public money to fund projects that benefit billionaires at the expense of everyday people.

My commitment to equity transcends political ambition; it’s a decades-long journey fueled by genuine passion. I now seek a seat on City Council to continue this work on a larger scale and make Alexandria an even more equitable city. Although my previous Council bid in 2021 fell short by the narrowest of margins – 0.67%, or 750 votes – I believe that we can make up the difference together.

I humbly ask for your vote, confident that my experience and dedication can affect meaningful change on City Council. Together, let’s build a more inclusive Alexandria – one where every resident thrives. Let’s ensure our collective effort doesn’t fall short again.

Join our movement. Your support at the polls will be the difference in shaping Alexandria’s future.

The writer is running in the June 18 Democratic primary for City Council.