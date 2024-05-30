Why I’m running for mayor

By Alyia Gaskins

When my husband and I were deciding where to put down roots, we chose Alexandria because it exemplified our values of kindness and diversity. Together, we started serving – first with our church, then with ALIVE! and the Fund for Alexandria’s Child.

Driven by my faith and love of our new home, I started talking to neighbors about our city. From Cameron Station to Arlandria to Lincolnia Hills and everywhere in between, I spoke with youth, seniors, teachers, business owners, environmentalists, those who need help and those who can help others. They told me our government needed new voices and perspectives, and encouraged me to run for City Council.

With your help, I was elected as a proud Democrat. I have continued to listen, and I have collaborated and delivered results, including:

• Increasing dedicated funding for affordable housing by nearly $5 million;

• Investing in schools and expanding early care and out-of-school-time opportunities;

• Passing historic collective bargaining agreements for trades, police and firefighters;

• Giving officers tools like body-worn cameras to do their jobs while building trust and accountability; and

• Funding critical infrastructure, including flood mitigation, transit options and broadband supporting quality jobs through prevailing wage and labor agreements.

Alexandria is experiencing tremendous growth and significant challenges as we navigate the post-pandemic economy and face the need to increase services and build commercial tax revenue. From housing costs to property taxes to childcare, it is increasingly harder to live and age here.

I understand these challenges deeply. I was raised by a single mom who worked two jobs yet struggled to make ends meet. We faced hunger and housing insecurity. I chose an education in public health, urban planning and municipal finance because I wanted to make a difference. I have used these experiences to advance food justice and housing policy, and I currently lead efforts to end homelessness at a national foundation. After a decade of working with local governments across the country and three years of being immersed in our city government, I know what kind of leader this moment demands.

Alexandria needs a leader who will ensure everyone thrives. A leader who understands the connections between development, education, housing, small business, public safety and infrastructure. A leader who knows how important it is to plan comprehensively to maximize benefits and mitigate unintended consequences for residents and businesses. A leader who does the work and holds us accountable.

The stakes are high. I’m proud of the reputation I have built on Council as an always-prepared leader who works with the community and my colleagues to challenge the status quo, engage diverse voices and respond with the urgency our issues demand. I am the only mayoral candidate with a proven record of getting results for all Alexandrians and the new ideas and energy to keep moving us forward.

If elected, as our city’s first Black female mayor, I will lead us in building a safer, more affordable, more accessible city. In my first months, I will:

1. Develop a city-wide economic development strategy,

2. Create a housing preservation taskforce to help residents stay and age here,

3. Bring government to the people by launching monthly quality-of-life walks with residents where we solve problems together

4. And audit our communications so we can engage more people more effectively. Decisions will be grounded in community and will be data-driven, equitable and measurable.

Becoming a mother and serving on Council have only deepened my love for Alexandria – and further motivated me to make it the best place for my family and all of us to live. That’s why I’m running for mayor. I hope to earn your vote in the Democratic primary.

The writer is a candidate for mayor in the June 18 Democratic primary.