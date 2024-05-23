Why I’m running for reelection

By Kirk McPike

Alexandria is the first place where I’ve ever felt at home. When I came to Alexandria to run Adam Ebbin’s campaign for the Virginia Senate, I immediately knew that this was where I wanted to spend the rest of my life. Alexandria is a city with a rich and complicated history, incredible natural beauty, an array of innovative businesses and a deep commitment to core values such as inclusion, transparency and democracy.

It’s an honor to live here, and even more of one to have been chosen by our community to serve on City Council. Alexandria is a bright light in these difficult times in the world, and I am running for a second term on City Council to keep that light shining.

I am proud of the things the current Council has achieved, and my part in achieving them. We’ve taken on some of the greatest challenges facing Alexandria and made real progress on each. We’ve taken bold actions to address the housing crisis by expanding dedicated funding for and approving the construction of hundreds of new affordable homes, and cutting red tape to make it easier to build the housing we need.

We’ve recognized the threat of climate change and created the Office of Climate Action to streamline and strengthen our city’s efforts to address it, approved expanded transit services, and increased funding to protect our neighborhoods from flooding. We’ve stood with working families by signing collective bargaining agreements with our first responders, and passed laws to ensure that large city-funded construction projects create good-paying union jobs.

We’ve worked closely with our schools to provide them the resources they need as Alexandria continues one of the largest periods of school construction and expansion in its history. We’ve expanded opportunities for the public to engage with and guide Council by implementing my proposal to hold quarterly City Council town halls.

We’ve also fought back against attacks on our city’s values. When the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June 2022, I led Council’s response: We changed our local laws to protect our abortion clinics and made it easier for residents to find information about the reproductive health services they need.

However, even with the progress we’ve made, we still have unmet needs for housing, for food security, for mental healthcare access and we still face challenges with retaining critical employees such as Sheriff’s deputies, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, therapists and teachers. Each of those challenges are made more complex by our city’s revenue struggles.

Before I served on Council, I was a member of the city’s Budget and Fiscal Affairs Advisory Committee, where I advised Council on funding for schools, infrastructure improvements and emergency services. In my professional life, I serve as chief of staff to a senior Democrat in the House of Representatives. That background, combined with my experience on Council, provides me with the knowledge and skills needed to help us navigate the rough fiscal seas ahead without sacrificing the advances we’ve made or the values that define us.

Like so many of our neighbors, my husband, Jason, and I have built our lives in Alexandria because we love this city. As a Council Member, I work every day to take my knowledge, my values and my love for Alexandria and put them to work to keep our city on track to a brighter future. I hope to continue doing so.

Voters can learn more about me, my background and my vision for our city at KirkMcPike.com. I would be honored to earn your vote in the Democratic primary on June 18.

The writer is running in the June 18 Democratic primary for City Council.