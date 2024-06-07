2024 Voter Guide: Abdel Elnoubi (City Council)

Want to read the 2024 Voter Guide in full? Click here to be taken to all of the Democratic primary candidates’ responses.

Age: 37

Occupation: Capital Program Manager at WMATA

Bio: I’m a father of two and have been a resident of Alexandria for 13 years. Dedicated community leader and current Alexandria City School Board Member with a commitment to improving affordability, opportunity and quality of life. I draw from my personal journey to advocate for positive change and progressive policies.

Rank the following issues from most to least important:

Did not answer.

What’s the biggest problem facing Alexandria right now?

Housing affordability, an unbalanced tax base and slowing revenue growth.

What’s your top policy priority?

Increasing housing affordability, funding the schools and youth support programs and improving transportation reliability and equity.

What qualifies you to be elected?

My journey from living under a dictatorship in Alexandria, Egypt, makes me realize how critical it is to have elected officials who care about the community and are accountable to their constituents. My track record on the School Board includes standing up for representation, accountability and transparency, doing my homework and asking the tough questions. With over 11 years of experience in transportation, I am well-equipped to systematically analyze and address the city’s challenges.

What’s the city’s biggest long-term challenge?

Alexandria’s long-term challenge is affordability, risking the displacement of many residents. We need to ensure an equitable and sustainable future for all Alexandrians.

What is Alexandria’s greatest strength and how would you utilize it?

The vibrant and diverse community, coupled with its rich history and its proximity to Washington, D.C. We need to focus on leveraging the community’s diversity and historical assets to drive inclusive growth and development.

How should the city work to diversify the commercial tax base?

With declining demand for office space, we must innovate by exploring various business

opportunities for the Potomac Yard site and other undeveloped lots in the city. I will collaborate with AEDP to identify and attract business opportunities well-suited for our community. Supporting organizations like Visit Alexandria is essential as they play a significant role in boosting the local economy by promoting tourism. Also, investing in multimodal transportation and resources for businesses are crucial for ensuring business growth and increasing consumer participation.

What policies would make Alexandria safer?

We should maintain well-staffed, well-trained public safety departments including a police department with officers who are deeply connected to the communities they serve, while ensuring transparency and accountability in policing. We need to implement policies that address the root causes of crime, such as poverty and mental health issues.

Do you think Alexandria has too much density, about the right amount, or not enough?

Alexandria does not suffer from excessive density; rather, the issue lies in its unwalkable areas and limited public transportation. These challenges can be effectively addressed by strategically increasing density around Metro stations and transit hubs, accompanied by necessary infrastructure enhancements.

What should go into Potomac Yard now that the arena plan was pulled?

Hotels, entertainment venues, indoor sports complexes or attractions like indoor waterpark resorts. The property where the arena was slated is prime real estate, especially with the new Metro station and its proximity to Arlington, Old Town and the District; however, development depends on the private landowner.