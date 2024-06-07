2024 Voter Guide: All Mayor, City Council Answers

The candidates for mayor and City Council in the 2024 Democratic primary race. (Graphic/Jessica Kim)
Welcome to the Alexandria Times’ 2024 Democratic primary Voter Guide! Click each link below to be taken to the candidate’s responses. 

*Due to a printing error, the Times will be reprinting the entire Voter Guide in our June 13 edition. Please keep an eye out for the updated guide next week. 

Mayoral race

City Council race

Where Do They Stand? 

Check out our chart to see where each candidate stands on important issues. 

(Chart/Jessica Kim)

 

