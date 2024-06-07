2024 Voter Guide: Kevin Harris (City Council)

Want to read the 2024 Voter Guide in full? Click here to be taken to all of the Democratic primary candidates’ responses.

Age: 43

Occupation: Owner of Hoop Life, Inc.

Bio: I have called Alexandria home since attending John Adams Elementary. After playing professional basketball, I returned to Alexandria and started Hoop Life, a basketball services company. I serve as a minister at my church, and serve on multiple boards and committees throughout the city. I live with my wife, Shawna, and our four daughters in North Old Town.

What’s the biggest problem facing Alexandria right now?

I believe that our lack of equity is the biggest problem facing Alexandria right now. A constant refrain I’ve been hearing from residents is that people, regardless of their gender, race, income, or neighborhood, feel like their opinions don’t matter, and that decisions being made in their name are not being made in their interests. A democracy where the citizens don’t feel heard or respected is a concern.

What’s your top policy priority?

We need to treat our affordable housing crisis as just that: a crisis. As the President of the ARHA Resident Association and a member of the ARHA Board of Commissioners, I’ve spent more than a decade working to increase both the availability of the city’s affordable housing stock and the amount of services available to the low-income families living in Alexandria. But we have a long way to go, and to do this, we’ll need to use every tool in our toolbox, including holding developers accountable to higher standards when they ask for density increases.

What qualifies you to be elected?

I believe my experience leading and getting results on the issues that impact Alexandrians most while facing adversity would make me a valuable asset to City Council. I have a track record of pushing back in the face of adversity to address issues impacting our community and our community values. I’ll ensure all voices are heard and the city is acting in the best interests of our constituents based upon what the community wants.

What’s the city’s biggest long-term challenge?

Affordable housing. Too many of our neighbors, friends and even city employees have already been priced out of Alexandria. A crisis demands immediate action, which is where I believe Zoning for Housing/Housing for All falls short. We cannot simply just wait for the market to organically add more units to our housing supply in the hopes that this increased supply decreases prices over the next 20 years.

What is Alexandria’s greatest strength and how would you utilize it?

Our people. Our community. We have so much untapped potential held within the citizens of our city. As a city, we need to do a better job to ensure people feel involved and that we’re using the talents that the residents of our city have. But to do this, we need to change the way we do business. We need to improve our communication with our entire constituency. We’re stronger when all voices are heard.

How should the city work to diversify the commercial tax base?

We need to be better about supporting our local small businesses. It’s these businesses that make Alexandria unique in our region. They fit into the character and charm of our community and bring not only shoppers, but also tourists, to our city. By increasing our support for our local small businesses, we can receive a great return on our investment while still protecting the parts of our community that make our community great. I think the city has been so focused on finding a one-stop solution for this issue that they’ve been willing to sacrifice a lot of what makes our city great in the first place to make this happen.

What policies would make Alexandria safer?

In 2020, I launched a Community Policing Initiative with the goal of building stronger relationships between our police and the communities they serve. Our underlying principle was simple: Our communities will be safer when our values as a community are used to build trust between our law enforcement personnel and community members. Otherwise, residents in need may be wary to get law enforcement involved in times of emergencies. I would like to continue this work on a larger scale on City Council.

Do you think Alexandria has too much density, about the right amount, or not enough?

Not enough. We need to fix our affordable housing crisis. I’m tired of seeing people I’ve known for decades get forced to leave the city due to our high cost of living. There is a delicate balance here: We need to increase our supply of affordable housing without decreasing the historic character and charm that makes our city attractive in the first place. I’m a strong proponent of transit-oriented development and requiring developers to significantly increase their amount of dedicated affordable units.

What should go into Potomac Yard now that the arena plan was pulled?

As I stated in one of the questions above, I firmly believe that the proposed Monumental Sports & Entertainment arena proposal was a bad idea. I’m proposing that we use the proposed arena site as a site for workforce housing, primarily for our city employees.